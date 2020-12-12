Maharashtra govt bans T-shirts, jeans & slippers for its employees in office

The order asks employees to refrain from wearing jeans and T-shirts in offices. (Representational photo)

THE STATE has come up with a dress code for all employees working in government offices, banning jeans, T-shirts and slippers and advising the staff to wear Khadi once a week.

“It has been pointed out that many employees, particularly contractual employees and advisors appointed for government work, dress up in a way that would be deemed inappropriate for a government employee. This tends to create a negative impression among the minds of people about government servants,” an order issued by the general administration department on December 8 said.

It then goes on to list the type of clothes that employees should wear –– women should wear sari, salwar, churidar-kurta, trousers with a kurta or a shirt and a dupatta if required; men should wear trousers and shirts.

The order refrains employees from wearing “clothes with deep colours and strange embroidery patterns or pictures”. It also asks employees to refrain from wearing jeans and T-shirts in offices.

“Also, women employees should wear chappals, sandals or shoes and men should wear shoes or sandals. Slippers should not be worn in the office,” the order added.

The order stated that with a view to promoting khadi, employees are required to wear khadi on Fridays. “If the attire of officials and employees is unsuitable and unclean, it also has an indirect impact on their work,” the circular added.

