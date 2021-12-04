Govt asks insurance firms to settle crop loss claims of farmers within a week

THE STATE government has urged the crop insurance companies to quickly disburse Rs 848 crore to farmers eligible for insurance claims for crop loss in Maharashtra. The directive came from agriculture minister Dadasaheb Bhuse.

“We have issued a stern note to insurance companies. All the farmers who qualify for insurance claims for crop loss should get the funds on priority. There is no reason for delay,” said Bhuse.

“For Kharif this year, the total insurance claims agreed for crop loss amounts to Rs 1,842 crore. The companies have disbursed Rs 994 crore. The remaining Rs 848 crore is pending,” said Bhuse. The minister asked the companies to disburse the amount to farmers within one week.

During Kharif this year, 84 lakh farmers enrolled for crop insurance. The total premium payable was Rs 2,312 crore. Based on the crop loss assessment, as per the guidelines, insurance companies agree to compensate claims worth Rs 1,842 crore.

The minister said the crop loss due to unseasonal rain during the ongoing Rabi season is yet to be ascertained.

“Last one week, the rain has adversely affected the Rabi or winter crops. But the assessment will take at least a week.” The state agriculture centres have urged the farmers to inform the concerned insurance companies about the crop damage.

The area under Rabi sowing in state is 52 lakh hectares. The sowing of wheat, maize, bajra, jowar, sesame, mustard, oats continued till November end. The sugar cane planting commenced from December.

“The government has warned insurance companies not to avoid farmers. The government is not making any unreasonable demand. But those farmers who conform to insurance criteria should get the claims. It cannot be skipped,” said Bhuse. Yet, “if any insurance companies is found to be exploiting the farmers or not responding to genuine claimants, government will ask authorities to delist them in future.”

The agriculture department said that the farmers’ response to insurance is good. Maharashtra is among the leading states in paying insurance premium.