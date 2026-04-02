Govt approves Shaktipeeth Expressway redesign, cost now 1 lakh cr

Land acquisition for the revised portions can begin now, said an official from the MSRDC. Joint measurement work in over one third of the villages is done, he added.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved the revised alignment of the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, increasing the length by 54 km, and project cost to Rs 1 lakh crore.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The revised alignment introduces part of the highway in Satara, taking the expressways length up from 802.592 km to 856.765 km. This has made the total project cost Rs 1 lakh crore, up from the initial cost of around Rs 80,000 crore.

Beginning at Wardha and ending in Sindhudurg, the revised alignment changes the portions of the Expressway in Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur, introducing 40 km of the highway in Satara in two villages, Gondawale and Shikhar Shinganapur. With it, land acquisition of 8,760 hectares will be required.