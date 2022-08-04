scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Govt appoints pvt individuals in key admin posts

Fadnavis has brought back most of the out-of-government duty officials who worked with him during his tenure as the Chief Minister in the period 2014-19.

Written by Alok Deshpande | Mumbai |
August 4, 2022 1:42:39 am
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra news, Devendra Fadnavis, MVA, shiv Sena, MAHARASHTRA latest, Indian ExpressShinde has appointed two former journalists as Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Vinayak Patrudkar, former editor of a Marathi newspaper, will handle public relations for the Chief Minister office. (file)

Unlike the leadership of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the present state government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has brought in a number of private individuals for key administrative positions within their respective departments.

Shinde has appointed two former journalists as Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Vinayak Patrudkar, former editor of a Marathi newspaper, will handle public relations for the Chief Minister office. Another journalist, Mangesh Chivate, has been made OSD and in-charge of the Chief Minister’s medical assistance cell.

“I will be handling the operations at the CM medical cell and we are going to inaugurate its office coming Monday,” said Chivate.

Fadnavis has brought back most of the out-of-government duty officials who worked with him during his tenure as the Chief Minister in the period 2014-19. A total of 13 private individuals have been appointed at his office out of which seven are OSDs, one personal assistant and four in peon category.

Chadrashekhar Vaze, who has been working at the BJP headquarters for the past few months, has been appointed as the OSD with Fadnavis’s office. Vaze is expected to act as a bridge between government and party activities, a role that was played by Shrikant Bharatiya in the previous Fadanvis government. Bharatiya is now a member of state legislative council.

Kaustubh Dhavase will handle corporate and industry related affairs as well as foreign company and consul-related issues. Priya Khan will handle Fadnavis’s pet project Jalyukta Shiwar and initiatives under corporate social responsibility (CSR). Nidhi Kamdar and Ketan Pathak will handle his social media as well as public relations. Sumit Wankhede, who has been associated with Fadnavis for over two decades, is also an OSD. Shashank Dabholkar is another OSD in his office while Manoj Munde will be Fadnavis’s PA (personal assistant).

In previous MVA government, both CM Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar had chosen not to appoint private individuals on government payroll as OSDs.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:42:39 am

