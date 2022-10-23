Govt announces 75,000 jobs, faces Oppn attack

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide jobs to 75,000 youths, in a step aimed at tackling unemployment in the state. Making the announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday the jobs will be provided in various departments of the state government.

The announcement came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela, the government drive to recruit 10 lakh people over 18 months. On Saturday, 75,000 new employees in 38 Union ministries and departments were handed appointment letters at functions in multiple locations across the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a good decision to give jobs to 10 lakh youths beginning with 75,000 jobs today itself. It will be a big step in addressing the problem of unemployment,” Fadnavis said, addressing the media in Nagpur.

“The Maharashtra government will also provide jobs to 75000 youths in various state government departments,” he announced.

Of these 75,000 jobs, 18,000 will be in the police force for which announcement will be made within a week, he said.

Cornering the state government, the Opposition Congress asked Fadnavis to explain the status of his promise to provide 72,000 government jobs during his previous tenure.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too countered the state government over the issue. AAP state secretary Dhananjay Shinde has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding that the state government reverse its decision to cancel the recruitment process for 13,514 zilla parishad posts.

“During his previous tenure as chief minister, Fadnavis had promised 72,000 government jobs to Maharashtra’s youths. He did not give even 72 jobs. Instead of recruitment for jobs, he recruited MLAs of other parties in the BJP. Just like his senior leader and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis believes in creating a show but he delivers nothing,” said Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked whether the 75,000 jobs promised by Fadnavis was in addition to the two-crore jobs per year promised by the BJP in 2014 or will it be “another unfulfilled gimmick to fool the people to gain votes…”