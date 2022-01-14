Govt plans to allow BMC to construct houses on own land for project-affected persons

The state urban development department plans to amend the Development Control and Promotion Regulations-2034, which will allow the BMC to construct houses for project-affected persons (PAP) on its own land.

At present, only the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority can build houses on their own plots for persons who give up their land for infrastructure projects. Officials said the department has sought suggestions and objections for amending Clause 3.1 I of Regulation 33(10).

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Thursday, “The BMC will need at least 50,000 PAP tenements in the next two to three years to push development projects. At present, the supply of houses from SRA is negligible. This decision will enable us to create a sizeable pool of PAP tenements.’’

Principal secretary (Urban Development) Bhushan Gagrani said, “This demand from the BMC has been pending for a long time. It has a lot of land in Mumbai.”