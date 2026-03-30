Govt allocates Rs 550 cr for Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan in year 2026-27

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who took charge for the third time in December 2024 had directed the officials to give the project highest priority with a time-bound programme.

WHILE REITERATING its commitment to the flagship project Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan, the state government has allocated Rs 550 crore for the project in the year 2026-27. The project, which is under the water conservation department, is closely monitored by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the 2.0 first phase of the JSA, 79 per cent of the work undertaken has been completed.

The state government has taken necessary steps to tackle the prediction of drought-like situation in the coming monsoon due to the EL Nino impact, especially in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha region. The focus will be on raising the water tables in the districts which perennially face drought.