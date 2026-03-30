Govt allocates Rs 550 cr for Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan in year 2026-27

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WHILE REITERATING its commitment to the flagship project Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan, the state government has allocated Rs 550 crore for the project in the year 2026-27. The project, which is under the water conservation department, is closely monitored by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
In the 2.0 first phase of the JSA, 79 per cent of the work undertaken has been completed.
The state government has taken necessary steps to tackle the prediction of drought-like situation in the coming monsoon due to the EL Nino impact, especially in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha region. The focus will be on raising the water tables in the districts which perennially face drought.
Highly placed sources in the department said, “Unlike in the first phase (2014-2019), the flagship project was thwarted with the change of government in Maharashtra. During the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime (2019-2022), the project was put on the backburner.”
After the Mahayuti government took charge post 2022, the project was revived, but was sluggish.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who took charge for the third time in December 2024 had directed the officials to give the project highest priority with a time-bound programme.
In the first phase of JSA 2.0, 5,558 drought-prone villages were shortlisted and 1.4 lakh works were undertaken with budget allocations of Rs 4,137 crore. Nearly 79 per cent of the works in the first phase of JSA (2022-2024) have been completed.
According to sources in the water conservation department, “The CM held a series of meetings with various non-government organisations to work with the villages to fast-track the JSA and also create awareness about water conservation in shortlisted villages in Marathwada and Vidarbha.” The state had a good monsoon in the past four years.
The chief minister has also emphasised during the internal meetings held last week that water conservation works should ensure proactive participation of the villagers and people. And it should not be left in the hands of private contractors. These safeguards are necessary to ensure proper execution of the work and also funds, he has said.
Under the JSA, drought-hit villages are shortlisted and projects approved based on geographical requirement in the talukas/villages/districts. The major works which are approved include building a canal, desilting of existing water structures, construction of ponds, widening and deepening rivers.
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