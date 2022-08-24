Govinda’s death: Proper safety measures not followed; helmet could have saved him, say kin

Hours after completing his last rites on Tuesday, family members of Sandesh Dalvi, 24, a Govinda who died after falling from the fifth tier (around 25 feet height) of a human pyramid during a Dahi Handi event in Vile Parle (east) last week, told the Indian Express that his life could have been saved if the authorities had followed adequate safety measures.

“The organisers should have followed all safety measures. A helmet could have saved his life!” Dalvi’s brother Yogesh said.

The incident took place around 8.30pm in Bamanwada last Friday when Shivshambho Govind Pathak group from Chemburkarwadi was attempting a six-tier human pyramid at a Dahi Handi event organised by Riyaz Shaikh, 36, a local leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Shaikh was arrested by Vile Parle police on Tuesday on charges of causing death due to negligence; he was later granted bail.

Dalvi’s family received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh from the state government as compensation declared by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A member of the Dahi Handi group Dalvi was a part of said none of the Govindas went to the events to make any money, adding all the prize money was to be used for religious purposes. “Dalvi was not going to get a single penny from the Dahi Handis. The money collected by Dahi Handis was to be used by us to provide food to people during Shiv Ratri later this year. We were to get Rs 3,000 to break that particular handi,” said Sanjay Wagre, 52, president of Shivshambo Govind Pathak group.

Dalvi had studied up to SSC and did odd jobs for a living. He used to stay with his parents and brother in Vidya Vihar and had participated in several Dahi Handi events in the past. Yogesh, a cab driver by profession, said, “The treatment at Cooper Hospital was not good enough. The entire medical expenses were borne by a Shiv Sena leader.” Another relative said, “The mandal did not have any insurance. They did not practise enough. They organised the Dahi Handi in a haphazard manner in a hurry and they should not have formed a six-tier handi.”

A police officer from Vile Parle police station said, “The safety measures announced by government, which included providing helmets, safety nets and harness, were not followed.”

Wagre admitted that the practice sessions were not enough this year. He said, “I am heart broken. It was our responsibility to ensure their (the Dalvis’) son reached home safely. We are introspecting. We spent some 20 odd days practising. On the fateful day, we erected six-tier pyramid five times and gave a salute. Even the sixth time, we successfully broke the Dahi Handi but the rope broke and the duo atop the handi, including Dalvi, fell down. If you see the video, the three men below Dalvi remained intact. They did not fall.”

Wagre’s mandal was established 20 years ago and had been participating in Dahi Handis for the last 15 years.

Around 100 people had participated in the event at Vile Parle last Friday, which saw Dalvi and Vinay Rambade, 22, suffering a fall and getting injured. Dalvi succumbed to his injuries on Monday.