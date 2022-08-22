Hurt during Dahi Handi event, 22-year-old Govinda dies

A 22-year-old Govinda, who was grievously hurt during a Dahi Handi event after falling off the second tier of a human pyramid in Vile Parle (east) last Friday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sandesh Dalvi, a resident of Vidyavihar.

The incident took place in Bamanwada at a Dahi Handi event organised by Riyaz Shaikh, 36, a local leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from Vile Parle.

On the day of the incident, around 8.30 pm, Shivshambho Govind Pathak group from Chemburkarwadi in Vile Parle (east) was attempting a six-tier human pyramid when two men – Dalvi and Vinay Rambade, 22 – fell from the first and second-tier of the formation on the road and suffered head injuries. Both were spotted bleeding from their nose and ears; Rambade even became unconscious.

The duo was first rushed to Babasaheb Gawde hospital in Vile Parle and later shifted to Cooper Hospital. Dalvi was shifted to Nanavati Hospital on Sunday. A police official said Dalvi died at the hospital during treatment. Rambade, a resident of Vile Parle, is still at the Cooper Hospital.

Shaikh, who was earlier booked under sections pertaining to causing grievous injury, will now be charged with death due to negligence, sources said.

Out of total 222 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi events across Mumbai, 197 were treated and discharged from various hospitals in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Twenty five people were still under treatment and their condition is said to be stable, the civic body added.