Govind Pansare death case: Accused cannot intervene in further probe, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court Wednesday told the accused in the case related to the death of activist and CPI leader Govind Pansare in Maharashtra that while they can seek speedy trial, they cannot have any say in the further probe of the case.

A division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Prakash D Naik was hearing an interim application by accused Sharad Kalaskar in a plea by Pansare’s daughter Smita and daughter-in-law Megha seeking a probe in his death and its monitoring by the High Court.

Advocate Abhay Nevagi for Pansares had said that the probe was moving at a snail’s pace. Pansare was shot on February 16, 2015, near his house in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. He died four days later.

The HC, on August 3 last year, transferred the investigation into Pansare’s death to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The court had said that while there was a legitimate expectation by his family and the public that the perpetrators of the crime are nabbed, it is the responsibility of investigating machinery to preserve law and order.

On January 6, the state government produced before the court a notification signed by the Legal Advisor and Joint Secretary, the state Law and Judiciary Department on December 22, 2022. It stated that the Kolhapur Chief Judicial Magistrate has been appointed for the remand of the accused and the District and Additional Sessions Judge, Kolhapur, has been appointed to conduct the trial in the case registered with Rajarampuri police station.

The HC had asked the Sessions judge to proceed with the trial as per provisions of the law.

Advocate Subhash Jha for Kalaskar opposed the monitoring of the probe and trial by the HC and contended that the same was delaying the trial.

“There is a difference between the rights of an accused when it comes to further investigation. We have not stayed the trial, the trial is ongoing. As far as further investigation is concerned, you have no say. After filing the chargesheet, you have been arraigned as an accused. Your right to ask for a speedy trial is different than your right to have a say in further investigation of the case. As of today, nothing adverse has happened to you except that you are facing trial,” the bench responded.

Jha claimed that the accused persons were facing difficulties as the trial has been stalled for more than seven years due to the orders passed by HC while monitoring the case.

“You do not have the legal right to be heard, at least at this stage. What we are monitoring is the further investigation, the investigation towards the two absconding accused,” the court said and kept the plea pending.

Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi for the state government submitted in sealed cover the progress report in the probe by ATS and steps taken by it to track the absconders, to which the court expressed satisfaction.

The bench directed the ATS to submit its further probe progress report within four weeks and posted further hearings to March 3.