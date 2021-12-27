Governor turns down Maharashtra govt’s request for holding Speaker election Tuesday

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on Monday received a major setback as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari turned down its request to hold the election to the Legislative Assembly Speaker’s post on Tuesday, the last day of the ongoing Winter Session.

Sources said that Koshyari has conveyed to the government through a letter that holding the election to pick the Speaker through voice vote, instead of secret ballot, is unconstitutional. The government is exploring options on the Governor’s letter.

This comes a day after a delegation comprising MVA ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde and Chhagan Bhujbal called on the Governor, urging him to grant permission for election to the Speaker’s post.

The MVA leaders, after the meeting, said that they were hopeful that the Governor would heed their request.

A few days back, the rules committee of the state Legislative Assembly had amended the election process to the Speaker’s post making it through voice vote instead of secret ballot. The opposition objected to it calling the MVA government the “most insecure government”.

The post of Assembly speaker fell vacant in February after Nana Patole had tendered his resignation. Patole was later appointed as the state president of the Congress.

Sources said that the state cabinet on Friday decided to hold the Speaker’s election on Tuesday (December 28) and it was communicated to the Governor, who has to notify the election process.

This is the latest flashpoint between the Governor and the MVA government.

Koshyari, in July, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, referring to the demands of the BJP delegation led by Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, and asked him to take immediate steps to fill up the Speaker’s post and resolve other issues.

In response, Thackeray stated that there was no specific time frame to hold the election for the Speaker’s post and that it would be held at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Koshyari has not yet decided on the 12 names recommended by the state cabinet to be nominated to the upper house of the state legislature through the Governor’s quota. The list was handed over to him by a delegation of MVA ministers on November 6, 2020.