Governor signs bills laying ground for postponement of local body elections

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday signed the bills that would lay the grounds for the postponement of local body elections in Maharashtra till Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation is restored.

As per these bills, the State Election Commission (SEC) will now decide the poll schedule for local and civic body elections in consultation with the state government.

Further, the amendments have also proposed cancellation of the delimitation process and fixing of wards of the civic and local bodies by the SEC.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the bills were signed by the Governor and sent to the government on Friday.

When contacted, a senior official in the SEC said, “We have been told that the Governor has signed the bills. As soon as it comes in the gazette, someone will challenge it.”

The state government had introduced two bills to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act and the Maharashtra Municipal councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act 1965 and Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act and the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act 1961 in the legislature. The bills were passed unanimously in both the Council and the Assembly.