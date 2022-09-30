scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Governor sets up panels to shortlist names for MU, SPPU V-C posts

The search committee for the new V-C of SPPU will be chaired by Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee, former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. The other members of the committee are IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar and Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kapoor.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Mumbai University, V-C posts, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsFormer MU V-C Suhas Pednekar had stepped down from the post on September 10. SPPU, meanwhile, awaits a full-time V-C almost four months after Nitin Karmalkar retired on May 17.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his capacity as the Chancellor of state universities, constituted high-powered committees on Thursday to shortlist names for the vacant posts of vice-chancellors for University of Mumbai (MU), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University.

Retired Justice Yatindra Singh, who was the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, will be the chairman of the search committee for the MU V-C. Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director of IIT-BHU in Varanasi and Anand Limaye, additional chief secretary (Home), will be the other members of the committee.

The search committee for the new V-C of SPPU will be chaired by Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee, former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. The other members of the committee are IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar and Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kapoor.

The committee to select the V-C of Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University will be headed by former UGC chairman Dr Pradeep Kumar Joshi. Gopabandhu Mishra, former V-C of Shree Somnath Sanskrit University, and Vikas Chandra Rastogi, principal secretary (higher and technical education), will be the other members of the committee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata housePremium
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata house
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...Premium
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
More from Mumbai

Former MU V-C Suhas Pednekar had stepped down from the post on September 10. SPPU, meanwhile, awaits a full-time V-C almost four months after Nitin Karmalkar retired on May 17.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 01:30:16 am
Next Story

Maharashtra: State sub-committee approves extra aid of Rs 755 crore for farmers

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement