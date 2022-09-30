Governor sets up panels to shortlist names for MU, SPPU V-C posts

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his capacity as the Chancellor of state universities, constituted high-powered committees on Thursday to shortlist names for the vacant posts of vice-chancellors for University of Mumbai (MU), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University.

Retired Justice Yatindra Singh, who was the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, will be the chairman of the search committee for the MU V-C. Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director of IIT-BHU in Varanasi and Anand Limaye, additional chief secretary (Home), will be the other members of the committee.

The search committee for the new V-C of SPPU will be chaired by Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee, former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. The other members of the committee are IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar and Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kapoor.

The committee to select the V-C of Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University will be headed by former UGC chairman Dr Pradeep Kumar Joshi. Gopabandhu Mishra, former V-C of Shree Somnath Sanskrit University, and Vikas Chandra Rastogi, principal secretary (higher and technical education), will be the other members of the committee.

Former MU V-C Suhas Pednekar had stepped down from the post on September 10. SPPU, meanwhile, awaits a full-time V-C almost four months after Nitin Karmalkar retired on May 17.