Governor seems on mission to create animosity between communities, says Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seems to be on a mission to create animosity between communities, days after the Governor claimed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of “olden days”.

Pawar added that the President and Prime Minister needed to take a call on whether Koshyari should continue as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mumbai, Pawar said, “A person with no sense of responsibility has been sent to Maharashtra. Governor seems to be on a mission to create animosity between communities. He had made objectionable statements against Mahatma Phule in the past as well, but we kept quiet respecting the constitutional position he represents. But now he has crossed all limits.”

Pawar also took on Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai over his demand to include villages from Sangli and Solapur districts into Karnataka. “Karnataka has a BJP CM and Maharashtra’s deputy CM is also from BJP… therefore, this party cannot get away with not taking responsibility for such statements,” he said.

He added that Maharashtra’s demand for Belgaum, Karwar and Nipani in Karnataka has been consistent over the years and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. Asked about the Maharashtra government announcing holidays in districts bordering Gujarat on the two voting days for Gujarat Assembly polls, Pawar said that he has never witnessed such a decision being taken in the last 50-55 years. “The decision indicates that they (BJP) lack the self-confidence to win this election,” he added.