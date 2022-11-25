scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Governor seems on mission to create animosity between communities, says Pawar

Pawar added that the President and Prime Minister needed to take a call on whether Koshyari should continue as the Governor of Maharashtra.

bhagat singh koshiyari, bhagat singh koshiyari chhatrapati shivaji maharaj, bhagat singh koshiyari shivaji comment, sharad pawar on bhagat singh koshiyari, Bhagat Singh Koshyari remarks, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, indian express newsExpress News Service Mumbai, November 24 NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seems to be on a mission to create animosity between communities, days after the Governor claimed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of “olden days”.

Pawar added that the President and Prime Minister needed to take a call on whether Koshyari should continue as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mumbai, Pawar said, “A person with no sense of responsibility has been sent to Maharashtra. Governor seems to be on a mission to create animosity between communities. He had made objectionable statements against Mahatma Phule in the past as well, but we kept quiet respecting the constitutional position he represents. But now he has crossed all limits.”

Pawar also took on Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai over his demand to include villages from Sangli and Solapur districts into Karnataka. “Karnataka has a BJP CM and Maharashtra’s deputy CM is also from BJP… therefore, this party cannot get away with not taking responsibility for such statements,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
More from Mumbai

He added that Maharashtra’s demand for Belgaum, Karwar and Nipani in Karnataka has been consistent over the years and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. Asked about the Maharashtra government announcing holidays in districts bordering Gujarat on the two voting days for Gujarat Assembly polls, Pawar said that he has never witnessed such a decision being taken in the last 50-55 years. “The decision indicates that they (BJP) lack the self-confidence to win this election,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 01:46:25 am
Next Story

NCP likely to hold ‘yatras’ across districts ahead of Winter Session

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close