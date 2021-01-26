Governor Koshyari in Goa, no meeting with farmers’ delegation

The Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha leaders on Monday took on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after being denied both a physical and virtual audience with him to hand over their charter of demands.

The Governor could not meet the farmers’ delegation, as he was in Goa to address MLAs on the first day of the state’s five-day Assembly session.

On Monday evening, the farmers’ leaders tore down the memorandum at the stage near Metro Cinema in Mumbai, condemning the Governor’s absence.

Ashok Dhawale, president of All India Kisan Sabha, said that the Governor’s non-availability to meet the protesters is an insult to the farmers. “But there is nothing surprising because the Governor is a BJP leader and associated with RSS. So, to condemn his non-availability, we have decided not to send our delegation to meet his representatives in Raj Bhavan,” he added.

“Now, we will send our memorandum to the President,” Dhawale said.

However, Raj Bhavan issued a statement clarifying that Koshyari, who holds the additional charge of Goa, had to address the first Assembly session on Monday.

“This was conveyed in advance to Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha leaders Dhananjay Shinde through phone on January 22 and Prakash Reddy through a letter on January 24. So, it is wrong to say that the Governor had given them time but did not meet them,” said the statement.

The statement added that the Governor’s office had also informed that in the absence of Koshyari, his Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar would meet the delegation. Shinde, state secretary of AAP’s Maharashtra unit, said the Governor could have made time for the farmers.

“His was to address the Goa Vidhan Bhavan at 11.36 am. He could have given us an appointment late in the evening. If a physical meeting was not possible, he could have met us through video conference for 10 minutes,” he added.

“After all, what can be more important than farmers’ life and death. People feel that the Governor not meeting farmers’ delegation reflects the Centre’s mindset of not having a discussion on the farm laws. The Centre did not hold the Winter Session of the Parliament to avoid discussion on these laws,” said Shinde.