Governor highlights investment push, jobs roadmap and border stand in Budget address

The Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature began on Monday with Governor Acharya Devvrat addressing a joint sitting of both Houses. In his speech, the Governor highlighted the state’s economic progress, major investment commitments and the government’s roadmap for development.
Referring to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, he said Maharashtra expects investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30 lakh crore from agreements signed there. He noted that the state currently contributes around 13 to 13.5 per cent to India’s GDP and continues to lead in attracting foreign direct investment. In 2024 to 2025, Maharashtra received Rs 1.64 lakh crore in FDI, accounting for a significant share of the country’s total inflows.
The Governor said the government aims to expand the state economy substantially under the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 roadmap. By 2030, the state plans to attract investments worth over Rs 17 lakh crore and create around 50 lakh jobs.
On infrastructure, he announced the expansion of the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg to improve connectivity. He said Gadchiroli, once known for Naxal activity, is being developed as a steel hub and that a steel corridor is planned in Vidarbha to accelerate regional growth. Rural connectivity is also being strengthened through farm road schemes.
Focusing on agriculture, the Governor said the government plans to use artificial intelligence to improve crop planning and increase farm productivity, with the aim of raising farmers’ incomes.
He also addressed the long pending Maharashtra Karnataka border dispute. The Governor said the government stands firmly with Marathi speaking people in border areas and is committed to resolving the issue through legal means. Welfare schemes are being implemented for residents of the border regions, he added.
The Governor further said the state has announced a new industrial and services policy for 2026 to 2030, which is expected to generate large scale employment opportunities. He also mentioned a special housing scheme for police personnel.
