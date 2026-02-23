Governor highlights investment push, jobs roadmap and border stand in Budget address

The Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature began on Monday with Governor Acharya Devvrat addressing a joint sitting of both Houses. In his speech, the Governor highlighted the state’s economic progress, major investment commitments and the government’s roadmap for development.

Referring to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, he said Maharashtra expects investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30 lakh crore from agreements signed there. He noted that the state currently contributes around 13 to 13.5 per cent to India’s GDP and continues to lead in attracting foreign direct investment. In 2024 to 2025, Maharashtra received Rs 1.64 lakh crore in FDI, accounting for a significant share of the country’s total inflows.