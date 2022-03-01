Governor faces flak over remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

A CONTROVERSY has erupted over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark that Samarth Ramdas was the ‘guru’ of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress, Shiv Sena and other organisations have condemned Koshyari’s remarks and demanded his removal from the Governor’s post, prompting him to state he will check facts.

During a programme in Aurangabad on Sunday, Koshyari underlined the role of the guru (teacher) while speaking about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chandragupta Maurya. “Many maharajas and chakravartis (emperors) were born on this land. But, who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas),” he said.

“I am not attempting to lower the stature of Chandragupta and Shivaji Maharaj. Like a mother plays a key role in shaping her child, a guru has a prominent place in our society,” he added.

Koshyari’s remarks have attracted criticism from political parties and various organisations asking him to offer an apology and asking the Centre to recall him. Activists of Congress, NCP and various organisations such as Sambhaji Brigade and Maratha Mahasangh held protests in various parts of the state condemning Koshyari’s remarks.

BJP MP Udayanaraje Bhosale, who is the direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, asked Koshyari to withdraw his remarks. “Rashtramata Jijau (the Maratha king’s mother) was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Yet, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had remarked that Ramdas was the guru of Maharaj. By making such a statement, Koshyari has hurt the sentiments of the followers of Shivaji and of entire Maharashtra. The Governor should withdraw his statement immediately,” he said in a tweet.

राष्ट्रमाता जिजाऊ या छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या गुरु होत्या. तरीही राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांनी रामदास हे महाराजांचे गुरू होते असे वक्तव्य करून शिवप्रेमीसह संपूर्ण महाराष्ट्राच्या भावना दुखावल्या आहेत. तरी राज्यपालांनी आपले वक्तव्य त्वरित मागे घ्यावे. — Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle (@Chh_Udayanraje) February 28, 2022

Citing the July 2018 order of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, NCP MP Supriya Sule said there is no evidence to show that Shivaji Maharaj had ever met Ramdas. “There is also no evidence to show that there was a ‘guru’ and ‘shishya’ relationship between them,” she said.

Maharashtra state Congress Committee Nana Patole said Maharashtra will not tolerate Shivaji Maharaj’s insult and Koshyari should offer an apology for his remarks “He should withdraw his statement and issue a public apology. Koshyari is occupying a constitutional post and is working for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to distort history. Such a person has no moral right to continue on the post. The Centre should recall him as he has tarnished the dignity of the post,” he said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Koshyari’s statements have caused widespread anger.