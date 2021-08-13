Desirable Maharashtra Guv decides on recommendation for Legislative Council at the earliest: HC

The Bombay High Court Friday said it is “desirable” that Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari decides on the recommendation by the state council of ministers to make nominations of 12 members to the Legislative Council (MLC) within a reasonable time.

This comes after more than eight months have passed since the proposal was sent to the Governor on November 6 last year.

The HC held and declared a public law that the obligation of the Governor to accept or return the recommendation by the state council of ministers has to be discharged within a reasonable time. The bench said the seats in Legislative Council “cannot be kept vacant indefinitely”.

The court said that while the governor might have genuine reasons not to convey his decision earlier, the issue has to be resolved at the earliest. “Whatever be the reason, it is time that the impasse is resolved…Eight months seems to be beyond reasonable time,” the bench said.

The court also said the Governor should speak with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and let him know about his reservations in the list of nominees, if any, within reasonable time, or else, the “statutory intent will stand defeated”.

The High Court said minor differences of opinion should be resolved and if there are major differences between the Governor and Chief Minister, they have to be made known to each other to “iron out” the same.

“It is mature, sensible and responsible governance, both at the Centre as well as in the states, that the people look up to. Should there be any misunderstanding between two constitutional authorities or functionaries, the right steps in the correct direction ought to follow,” the court observed.



“What would be reasonable time would depend on the facts of each case. We will consider it eminently desirable if a decision is taken soon. We express hope and trust that things will be set right at an early date,” a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni held.

The court passed a ruling in the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Nashik-resident Ratan Soli Luth seeking direction to the Governor to decide on the cabinet recommendations.

The PIL, argued through senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, had alleged and sought from court to declare that the Maharashtra Governor had acted in “breach of” of constitutional provisions by failing to make nominations and the same was “arbitrary, malafide and deprived the legislative council of the benefit of such nominees having special knowledge in various fields”.

The bench had reserved its verdict in the PIL on July 19 and pronounced it Friday.

Article 171 (5) of the constitution provides that members to be nominated to the state legislative council by the Governor shall consist of persons having special knowledge or practical experience in literature, science, art, cooperative movement and social service.

The list submitted by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in November last year included the names of Eknath Khadse, Raju Shetti, Yashpal Bhinge and Anand Shinde from NCP; Rajni Patil, Sachin Sawant, Muzaffar Hussain and Anniruddha Vankar from Congress; Urmila Matondkar, Nitin Bangude-Patil, Vijay Karanjkar and Chandrakant Raghuvanshi from Shiv Sena.

The Maharashtra government had told the High Court that the Governor was duty-bound to make nominations “strictly based on the advice of the council of ministers’” and he “has not respected” the recommendation and caused a delay, depriving citizens of benefits of such persons for “healthy democracy” and to maintain “rich traditions”.

Senior counsel Rafique Dada, representing the state government, had submitted that as per the constitutional provisions, the Governor can either accept or reject such recommendations but there cannot be a “third illusionary and non-existent option”.

The central government had informed the High Court that under Article 171 of the Constitution, the Governor of a state had the “power” to nominate members and, therefore, he had discretion on the same, too.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Centre, said while the council of ministers had control over the influx of elected members, the decision on nominated members was solely under the Governor’s discretion where the Cabinet had no control. “The power to nominate is not an executive function of the state government,” he submitted.