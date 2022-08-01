Governor apologises for comments on Marathi

August 1, 2022 9:01:20 pm
Days after his statement on Mumbai losing its financial capital status if Gujarati and Rajasthani people left the city, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued an apology on Monday. He said he couldn’t even imagine that his unintentional mistake would be considered as an insult to Maharashtra.
At a function in Mumbai last Friday, Koshyari said, “Sometimes, I tell people in Maharashtra that if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are removed from here, then you will be left with no money. You call Mumbai the financial capital but if these (Gujarati and Rajasthani) people are not here, then it won’t be called the financial capital.”
The Opposition was quick to demand Koshyari’s apology, and even his ouster, while the latter said the next day that his statement was misconstrued.
His statement on Monday said, “I may have committed a mistake while speaking at a public function in Andheri on July 29, where I was talking about the contribution of a few communities in the development of Mumbai. All have contributed to the development of not only Maharashtra but the entire country. Our country is on the path of development especially because of the concerned state’s inclusivity and traditions of taking everyone along.”
Subscriber Only Stories
He said that he received tremendous love from people of the state and he tried his best to add to the pride of Maharashtra and Marathi language. “But, I can’t even imagine that I committed an unintentional mistake in the speech and that mistake is considered a great insult to Maharashtra. I am sure that people of Maharashtra will forgive me as per the teachings of great saints of Maharashtra,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
'Slander, malicious intent': Delhi HC on Congress leaders' statements against Smriti Irani, daughter
Latest News
Karnataka: Health department issues circular for enhanced surveillance against spread of monkeypox
Meet Meerab: A woman food delivery agent in Pakistan
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra go shopping in Dubai, Kiara’s brother Mishaal tags along. See photos
Aaliyah Kashyap takes us inside her Sunday brunch with parents Anurag Kashyap-Aarti Bajaj, boyfriend Shane, friend Khushi Kapoor
Delhi govt to set up mobile health check-up, creche facilities for workers at construction sites
Supertech demolition: Deadline nears, explosives to be placed inside twin towers this week
Pune Campus Watch: Higher Class 11 cut-offs expected, principals share tips to ace chances
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to Second World War cartoonist David Low
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal of seized narcotics?
‘War-life balance’: Ukrainian rescuer proposes to partner amid siren wails
Tripura: NSUI stages protest against teacher shortage in schools; SFI announces state-wide stir on Aug 13
Chennai power cut tomorrow: These areas in Chennai will face a power cut; here’s the full list