Government will consider quota for Vadar community: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that Rs 100 crore will be given for the socio-economic welfare of the nomadic tribe, Vadar (stone cutter), in the state. He said the government is committed when it comes to the tribe’s demand for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions and the proposal will be taken up with the Centre. The funds would be provided through the Vasantrai Naik Arthik Mahamandal.

At a public rally organised by Mi Vadar Maharashtra cha (I am Vadar of Maharashtra) in Solapur Fadnavis said: “My government is committed to fulfilling the long-pending demand of reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.”

He said a sub-committee will be constituted to implement government schemes for the community. It will be headed by Vijay Chougule, who also leads Mi Vadar Maharashtra cha

The Vadar community is enlisted as a nomadic tribe spread across Maharashtra. The community members are mostly into stone cutting and building houses. The tribe is listed under the socially-economically backward category.

Fadnavis said: “For generations, they have worked to built houses for people. But there is a sizeable population amongst the vadar community that is shelter less. They cannot afford to built their own house. The government will provide houses for them and also allot land for building the houses.”