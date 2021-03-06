Government will appeal in Supreme Court to retain elected OBC candidates in Zila Parishad polls: Pawar

The government will challenge the Supreme Court's decision to reject elections of OBC candidates in the recently held zila parishads polls, Pawar said. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday told the state Assembly that the state government is committed to OBC reservation in local body polls.

The government will challenge the Supreme Court’s decision to reject elections of OBC candidates in the recently held zila parishads polls, he said. “The advocate general’s legal team in Delhi will appeal the matter in the Supreme Court. Ever since the implementation of OBC reservation in 1994… the state government has enforced it in letter and spirit,” Pawar added.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, while raising the issue in the Assembly, said: “In the recently held zila parishad polls, candidates elected under the OBC category were rejected by the Supreme Court. The state government has overlooked this, which is unfortunate.”

“During our tenure, we had issued an Ordinance in this regard. But after the MVA government came to power, it allowed the Ordinance to lapse… Even after Supreme Court directives to constitute a Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission, the government has paid no attention. Instead, it has sought more time.”

“While the state is grappling with problems of Maratha reservation, which has also been stayed by the SC, OBC reservation in local bodies has come under threat,” he added.