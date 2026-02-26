Government unmoved by MVA pressure, Maharashtra Budget Session unlikely to see LoP appointment

The Maharashtra Budget Session is unlikely to see the appointment of a Leader of the Opposition. (File image)

Despite mounting pressure from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the ongoing month-long Budget Session of the Maharashtra legislature, which began on February 23, is unlikely to see a Leader of the Opposition (LoP) being named.

“With no political party in the Opposition meeting the criteria of 10 per cent strength in the state Legislative Assembly, there is no compulsion to concede to MVA demands,” a highly placed source said.

Sources said there is a view that any hasty decision to appoint an LoP, without meeting the mandatory 10 per cent strength criteria, would set a precedent that would have to be followed in the future.