Government transfers BMC additional commissioner

He will now take over as managing director of the Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation.

The state government on Monday transferred Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s additional municipal commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal. He will now take over as managing director of the Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation.

Jaiswal, an IAS officer of 1996 batch was appointed as the civic body’s additional commissioner in May last year and had a tenure of only 13 months. He will be replaced by Nagpur divisional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar of 2003 batch.

Meanwhile, Shaila A has been posted as special commissioner in the sales tax department.