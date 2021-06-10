Government to bring law in Monsoon Session to protect farmer rights

Balasaheb Patil said the government was studying the three laws. (File)

Revenue Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday announced that the government will bring a legislation in the Monsoon Session of the state legislature to protect the rights of farmers in the wake of the three controversial farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government.

This was decided in a meeting that Thorat held with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse, Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil and MoS Cooperation Vishwajeet Kadam.

Patil said the government was studying the three laws.

At the meeting, the ministers also discussed with Pawar the need for a legislation to protect Maharashtra cooperative banks from the changes brought about by RBI in the cooperative bank sector, said officials.