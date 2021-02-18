‘Government should give extension to statutory regional development boards’

To uplift backward regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada, the state government should give an extension to statutory regional development boards that have constitutional validity, said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar Wednesday.

He said any attempt to scrap statutory boards will be injustice to these backward regions and raised questions over the proposal not being taken up in the cabinet.

Mungantiwar also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He submitted a letter urging him to direct the government to give a nod for the extension of the statutory regional development board. The letter was on behalf of all elected members from Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. The five-year tenure of the board came to an end on April 30, 2020.