Government is not falling, this giving BJP sleepless nights: Shiv Sena

Hitting out at the BJP for “using” central agencies against the Maharashtra government, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that everyone from the Governor to the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly were treating the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government like an enemy.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, Sena said that the BJP was using central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to put pressure on the government. Despite the use of “Centre” tactics, the MVA government was not falling, which has frustrated BJP leaders, it added.

“Right from the Governor to the Leader of Opposition, everyone is treating the Maharashtra government like an enemy. Creating tension in the state, stopping its progress, making baseless allegations to create sensation has become the policy of the BJP. If any minister or person on a constitutional post did any wrong work, there are several agencies such as ACB, EOW and police but BJP leaders only talk about ED and CBI,” said the editorial.

It added that BJP leaders feel that central agencies such as ED and CBI are in their pockets. “Making a statement that ‘you will have sleepless nights in facing the ED’ is nothing but arrogance. But despite the pressure from the Centre, the Maharashtra government is not falling and this is giving the BJP sleepless nights,” said Sena.