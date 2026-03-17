Doctor suspended, nurse terminated after elderly woman’s death at Bhayandar govt hospital

Authorities on Tuesday initiated action against staff at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Government Hospital in Bhayandar, a day after the death of an 89-year-old ICU patient triggered outrage over an alleged rat bite inside the facility.

The Deputy Director of Health Services, Thane, ordered disciplinary measures, placing hospital dean Jafar Tadvi on indefinite leave. Additional Civil Surgeon Smita Aade has taken charge as deputy dean. A nurse has been terminated, while the on-duty ICU doctor has been suspended pending inquiry.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Kashimira police station, with officials stating that further action will depend on the final post-mortem findings. “We have registered an accidental death report. Once we receive the post-mortem report, we will proceed with further inquiry,” the officer said.