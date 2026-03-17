Doctor suspended, nurse terminated after elderly woman’s death at Bhayandar govt hospital

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Authorities on Tuesday initiated action against staff at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Government Hospital in Bhayandar, a day after the death of an 89-year-old ICU patient triggered outrage over an alleged rat bite inside the facility.
The Deputy Director of Health Services, Thane, ordered disciplinary measures, placing hospital dean Jafar Tadvi on indefinite leave. Additional Civil Surgeon Smita Aade has taken charge as deputy dean. A nurse has been terminated, while the on-duty ICU doctor has been suspended pending inquiry.
An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Kashimira police station, with officials stating that further action will depend on the final post-mortem findings. “We have registered an accidental death report. Once we receive the post-mortem report, we will proceed with further inquiry,” the officer said.
The developments follow the death of Suhasini Mathekar (89), a Sindhudurg resident, whose family alleged that she was bitten by a rat while on ventilator support in the ICU early Monday morning. The claim sparked protests and political backlash, even as hospital authorities denied the allegation and attributed the death to pre-existing illnesses.
Preliminary post-mortem findings indicate bilateral pneumonia, though officials said the final cause of death will be determined after histopathological and chemical analysis of preserved samples. “The findings so far point to severe infection, but conclusions will be drawn only after detailed examination,” Aade said.
District Civil Surgeon Kailash B. Pawar, who inspected the hospital, rejected the rat-bite claim, stating the patient was admitted in a critical condition with multiple comorbidities. “There is no confirmation of a rat bite. Such bites do not cause immediate death. The patient was on ventilator support and blood thinners, which could explain the bleeding,” he said.
The incident has, however, intensified scrutiny of hygiene and infrastructure at the government facility. Sandeep Rane, city president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Mira-Bhayander, led protests on the hospital campus, alleging gross negligence and poor sanitation. Protesters demanded accountability, citing longstanding complaints about cleanliness and maintenance.
Hospital authorities earlier acknowledged an increase in rodent activity due to ongoing construction and excavation work, but maintained that the patient’s condition was critical at admission. Officials also pointed to underlying illnesses, including chronic respiratory and cardiac issues.
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has left for Sindhudurg to perform last rites, even as the inquiry continues and the incident fuels debate over conditions in public healthcare facilities.
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