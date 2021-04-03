Government failed to provide economic relief to people for last one year: Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis said: “The government has failed to provide any economic relief to the people in crisis for the last one year. "(file)

THE BJP on Friday said it will once again take to the streets to help the people amid growing challenges posed by the pandemic. It also asked the MVA government whether it was willing to shoulder the responsibility and extend relief to the people who would be hit if another lockdown is imposed in Maharashtra.

In a statement issued late Friday, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said: “Yes, we are always on the street. And will do so again to lend a helping hand to the people in crisis.”

This was in response to the statement Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made in his address to the state on social media. Earlier in the day, Thackeray had said: “Those saying they will take to the streets must come out on the streets. But they should do so not against the lockdown but to avoid the lockdown, to help the doctors, to support the families who have lost their breadwinner, to serve the infected and to help the administration that is fighting against the virus.”

Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis said: “The government has failed to provide any economic relief to the people in crisis for the last one year. It did not provide any relief package to the poor, migrants, farmers and industries.”

During his address, the CM has cited examples of France, Hungary, Denmark, Greece, Belgium and Portugal to justify the harsh restrictions and lockdown to combat the pandemic. In reply, Fadnavis said: “France enforced a third lockdown but provided welfare measures worth $ 120 billion to its citizens… Hungary, while making work from home mandatory, ensured that it fought with the European Union to get its share of funds. The situation in Denmark saw the country extending financial package to all sectors in April 2020.”



He added that Belgium, while going for a second lockdown, announced a package of 20 billion Euro for its people.

Portugal also gave a package of 13 billion Euro to its people, Fadnavis said.