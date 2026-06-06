Government extends benefits of eight schemes to Marathas

Days after announcing to set up a special cell for Maratha reservation and a helpline number for assistance, the state government on Friday extended benefits of around eight schemes applicable to OBCs to the Maratha community as well.

The “Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme” applicable to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in the state will be applicable to students from the Maratha community.

The cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation met earlier this week, after Maratha social activist Manoj Jarange-Patil called off his fast unto death. After the end of the fast, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said, “The government is committed to Maratha reservation. At the same time, it has ensured the OBC quota is not diluted. You don’t take reservation from one community to give to another.” He had added that the government has initiated several welfare measures for the Maratha community. The Maratha sub-committee headed by BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil met earlier this week where various measures were announced. On Friday, the state government announced additional set of measures.