Government doesn’t want another lockdown in Maharashtra: MVA minister

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Speaking to media persons at the Vidhan Bhawan, Aslam Shaikh said, “The MVA government is not keen on another lockdown in Maharashtra, as it inconveniences common people. However, the state government wants to ensure that people strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines."

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 28, 2021 5:52:06 pm
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government does not want another lockdown in Maharashtra, but it also does not want Covid-19 cases to rise again, the guardian minister for Mumbai, Aslam Shaikh, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons at the Vidhan Bhawan, Shaikh said, “The MVA government is not keen on another lockdown in Maharashtra, as it inconveniences common people. However, the state government wants to ensure that people strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines. The government has taken all necessary steps to curb Covid-19 pandemic.”

The minister added that people’s cooperation is needed to contain the pandemic.

Last week, the state government had banned the assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9pm and 5am.

