Government committed to affordable housing for all, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The City Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) on Monday initiated the process of allocating first housing component of 14,838 to economically weaker and backward section under the ‘housing for all’ scheme. By December 2018, a stock of 25,000 houses will be provided through CIDCO.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said, “Maharashtra government was committed to provide affordable housing to all. CIDCO has set an ambitious target of one lakh houses, which would be realised in phases.” Initiating the process for online application for releasing the first stock of 14,838 houses, the CM said, “By December 2018, 25,000 houses will be ready. The objective is to provide affordable houses to all.” He emphasised that CIDCO has set a target of one lakh houses.

According to Fadnavis, ‘Housing for all’ is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maharashtra has taken the initiative to fulfil the project of providing affordable houses to all by 2022. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Maharashtra has already constructed 6.50 lakh houses. The state has been ranked as number one in the country in pursuing PMAY scheme.”

The maximum demand for affordable houses has come from urban Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. To accomplish the demand the state government has launched various housing welfare schemes. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has adopted public-private partnership model to build one lakh houses. Whereas, CIDCO has taken the initiate and partnerships to provide the housing stock in Navi Mumbai area.

Of the total 14,838 houses, 5,262 will be allotted to economically weaker segments, whereas 9,576 houses to lower income groups. The online applications will begin from August 15, 2018.

The last date of accepting the online application is be September 16, 2018.

Those availing the houses under PMAY, financial subsidy of Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 2.67 lakh will be extended to economically weaker and lower income groups category.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App