Government body chief pitches for Nitin Gadkari as PM

Kishore Tiwari, who heads the government-appointed Vasan-trao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission and holds MoS rank, has urged the RSS to replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari

“if the BJP wishes to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”. He has made the demand in a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In a press note, Tiwari said, “After the party’s recent electoral debacle, animated discussions have ensued within and outside the BJP regarding the extreme unipolar (ekchhatri) and dictatorial (hukumshahi) conduct of the party’s central leadership… the party needs an inclusive and moderate leadership that can usher in real development. Demonetisation and a clumsily implemented GST regime, failure of the government to properly handle the LPG and Mudra Bank schemes as well as the situation arising out of crude oil prices have added to the worry of the Sangh Parivar.”

“The RSS chief should hand over the party’s reins to Gadkari to create an atmosphere free of fear and one of trust among the common people,” it said.

In Pune on Tuesday, Bhagwat refused to react to the letter when mediapersons sought his reaction.