Mumbai: Governance of terror under BJP rule in the country, says Raju Shetti

Monday, October 11, 2021
"Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish runs a jeep over the farmers and crushes them to death. What can be more brutal," said Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti.

The BJP has unleashed a governance of terror in the country, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the party is not only trying to silence its critics but crushing them to death, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) president Raju Shetti said on Monday.

The SSS participated in the Maharashtra bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Shetti said, “We supported and participated in today’s bandh. We are always in the forefront in the fight for rights of farmers.”

The Lakhimpur Kheri incident is shocking, he said. “Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish runs a jeep over the farmers and crushes them to death. What can be more brutal? What we witness is the governance of terror under BJP rule in the country.”

He added, “The farmers were protesting for their rights. In a democracy every organisation has the right to raise their voice. But who gave these BJP ministers and their families licences to kill farmers?”

