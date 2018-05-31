Govenment should act against Bhide, says Vikhe-Patil

The state government should take action against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly describing “Manusmruti” as the first book of law, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said on Wednesday.

Bhide at a function in Nandurbar hailed Manu and his “Manusmruti”. He allegedly described “Manusmruti” as the first book on law.

The Congress leader said, “How can anybody endorse ‘Manusmruti’. It goes against secularism. It also amounts to insulting the Indian Constitution.”

Vikhe-Patil said, “The state government should take action against Bhide.”

