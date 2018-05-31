Follow Us:
Govenment should act against Bhide, says Vikhe-Patil

Bhide at a function in Nandurbar hailed Manu and his “Manusmruti”. He allegedly described “Manusmruti” as the first book on law.

| Mumbai | Published: May 31, 2018 4:42:28 am
The state government should take action against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly describing “Manusmruti” as the first book of law, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said on Wednesday.

The Congress leader said, “How can anybody endorse ‘Manusmruti’. It goes against secularism. It also amounts to insulting the Indian Constitution.”
Vikhe-Patil said, “The state government should take action against Bhide.”

