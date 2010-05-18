Gourmet Couple

Although the restaurant opens at 7 pm,the staff at Koyla,Andheri,put on their starched uniforms an hour in advance and go about their daily chores. Arrangements are made to grill kebabs,which is the restaurants specialty. There is a general movement of pots and pans while we wait for the owners Farhan Azmi and Ayesha Takia to arrive. As soon as they do,Takia greets us with a warm smile. And Azmiwho owns the Colaba outlet of Koyla and both the branches of Café Basilico in Colaba and Bandramakes it clear that this ones a franchise outlet run by his family friend Hasan Gaffar and he is only a stake holder.

Nevertheless,Takia,whose Bollywood career has taken a backseat after their marriage last year,and Azmi are very particular about this outlet,which opened a week ago. And thats precisely the reason they took as many as 10-years to open the second outlet of Koyla in the city. Before we start an outlet,we wanted to be sure that the other person involved is on the same wavelength and respects the brand as much as we do, says Azmi. Takia,who is accompanied by her mom,seconds the thought. Farhan is very picky about who he wants to do business with. And he wanted the new Koyla on a terrace just like the original one.

Apart from the location,Azmi is happy with the neat décor of the new eatery. The Colaba one is more rugged and rustic while this one has clean lines, he says. The Colaba outlet started in early 2000 as a small hangout joint,with plastic chairs sponsored by Pepsi and a sigdi to make kebabs. It was in October 2000 that we officially called it Koyla and worked towards building it up as a brand, says the restaurateur-turned-politician.

Koyla occupies a special place in the lives of Takia and Azmi. The 24-year-old actress met Azmi for the first time at Koyla. They started dating soon after. Years later,he even found my comment card which said,Fabulous food,fabulous ambience, she smiles. Azmi calls Koyla a place for happy relationships. There are so many people who started dating there and now come back with kids, he says. The 28-year-old plans to open the next franchise outlet in Delhi by this year end.

Although the couple are major foodies,they dont consider themselves good cooks. I cant cook to save my life, laughs Takia. But her doting husband is quick to praise her culinary skills. She does a mixing of dahi and mirchi which is very good. But then,there are people to cook. So I dont expect her to be in the kitchen. This statement makes Takia blush endlessly.

The proud husband reveals that Takia will soon be launching her lone venture Chai Cofi in Yari Road. She has the capability to become a great business person and she always has brilliant inputs, says the restaurateur. Takia is all smiles and states that owning a café had always been her dream and this one will be a perfect setting with varieties of tea,coffee and accompaniments like kheema pav,vada pav,brun maska,khari,toast and nankhatai. But Azmi has one complaint. For five years,I was praying that we would get married and I would be spared of driving to Ayeshas home in Yari Road. But now she is going to set up a restaurant there. But Takia insists that Andheri is buzzing and most of her industry crowd is there.

However,the couples most ambitious venture is the Basilico House in Candolim,Goa. This was something that we planned three years ago. This year,we were fortunate to find a 200-year-old Portuguese villa. The property should be ready by next January.

NIGHT SPOTS

Frangipani

Thai Pavilion

Indigo

Olive

Royal China

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App