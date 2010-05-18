Gourmet Couple

Although the restaurant opens at 7 pm,the staff at Koyla,Andheri,put on their starched uniforms an hour in advance and go about their daily chores. Arrangements are made to grill kebabs,which is the restaurants specialty. There is a general movement of pots and pans while we wait for the owners Farhan Azmi and Ayesha Takia to arrive. As soon as they do,Takia greets us with a warm smile. And Azmiwho owns the Colaba outlet of Koyla and both the branches of Café Basilico in Colaba and Bandramakes it clear that this ones a franchise outlet run by his family friend Hasan Gaffar and he is only a stake holder.
Nevertheless,Takia,whose Bollywood career has taken a backseat after their marriage last year,and Azmi are very particular about this outlet,which opened a week ago. And thats precisely the reason they took as many as 10-years to open the second outlet of Koyla in the city. Before we start an outlet,we wanted to be sure that the other person involved is on the same wavelength and respects the brand as much as we do, says Azmi. Takia,who is accompanied by her mom,seconds the thought. Farhan is very picky about who he wants to do business with. And he wanted the new Koyla on a terrace just like the original one.
Apart from the location,Azmi is happy with the neat décor of the new eatery. The Colaba one is more rugged and rustic while this one has clean lines, he says. The Colaba outlet started in early 2000 as a small hangout joint,with plastic chairs sponsored by Pepsi and a sigdi to make kebabs. It was in October 2000 that we officially called it Koyla and worked towards building it up as a brand, says the restaurateur-turned-politician.
Koyla occupies a special place in the lives of Takia and Azmi. The 24-year-old actress met Azmi for the first time at Koyla. They started dating soon after. Years later,he even found my comment card which said,Fabulous food,fabulous ambience, she smiles. Azmi calls Koyla a place for happy relationships. There are so many people who started dating there and now come back with kids, he says. The 28-year-old plans to open the next franchise outlet in Delhi by this year end.
Although the couple are major foodies,they dont consider themselves good cooks. I cant cook to save my life, laughs Takia. But her doting husband is quick to praise her culinary skills. She does a mixing of dahi and mirchi which is very good. But then,there are people to cook. So I dont expect her to be in the kitchen. This statement makes Takia blush endlessly.
The proud husband reveals that Takia will soon be launching her lone venture Chai Cofi in Yari Road. She has the capability to become a great business person and she always has brilliant inputs, says the restaurateur. Takia is all smiles and states that owning a café had always been her dream and this one will be a perfect setting with varieties of tea,coffee and accompaniments like kheema pav,vada pav,brun maska,khari,toast and nankhatai. But Azmi has one complaint. For five years,I was praying that we would get married and I would be spared of driving to Ayeshas home in Yari Road. But now she is going to set up a restaurant there. But Takia insists that Andheri is buzzing and most of her industry crowd is there.
However,the couples most ambitious venture is the Basilico House in Candolim,Goa. This was something that we planned three years ago. This year,we were fortunate to find a 200-year-old Portuguese villa. The property should be ready by next January.
NIGHT SPOTS
Frangipani
Thai Pavilion
Indigo
Olive
Royal China
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App