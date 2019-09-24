Got fired, wasn’t given last month’s salary of Rs 18,000: Accused tells police

A FORMER employee of Mayank Tutorials, who allegedly killed the coaching centre’s proprietor 27-year-old owner, Mayank Mandot, on Sunday has told the police that he had not been paid Rs 18,000, his monthly salary, before he was fired.

According to police, the accused, Ganesh Pawar, said it was a premeditated murder as he had purchased the chopper from Kalwa and had kept it in his bag before meeting Mandot at his classes in Ghatkopar.

Police said Pawar, who himself sustained injuries, is presently hospitalised following which he will be formally arrested. An officer said there were special classes on Sunday for Class X students from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm. A shopkeeper, whose shop is located opposite the classes at Raigad Chowk in Ghatkopar (East), told police that he saw Pawar seated outside the tutorials for half an hour or so as the classes were on.

“After the classes got over and the students came out, we saw him enter the tuition classes,” the shopkeeper said. Police said a CCTV camera installed inside the class could have proved useful in capturing the murder but was not functioning at the time.

According to Pawar’s statement to the police, he confronted Mandot after he was fired on September 18 and for not paying him last month’s salary of Rs 18,000. Police said Pawar had joined work in February. “Pawar said Mandot told him that he did not like his behaviour. He told us he had no other option but to pull out the chopper and hit Mandot,” an officer said.

Police said this led to a scuffle in which Pawar too sustained injuries to his hand. But Mandot succumbed to several stab injuries and those present at the spot pulled down the shutters and informed police.

Pawar, whose parents are no more, resided with his paternal uncle in Kalyan, police added. Mandot, who hails from Rajasthan, started out with private tuitions before he started Mayank Tutorials that has at least five branches in the city.

Mandot is survived by his parents and two brothers. M S Babar, who owns the gala next door to the classes, said, “Mandot was a gem of a person. I was told that this was the last month they were to operate classes from here as they were moving to a bigger place.”