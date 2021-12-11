Gorhe seeks report on Darekar’s election as bank director from ‘labour’ category

DEPUTY CHAIRMAN of Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, has sought a report from the state cooperation department over the election of Pravin Darekar — Leader of Opposition in the Council — as the director of the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank from the “labour” category.

Dhananjay Shinde, secretary of the Maharashtra unit of AAP, has complained to Gorhe that Darekar is registered as a voter through Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society.

“As per the bylaws of the labour cooperative societies, membership is granted to a labourer… a person who is a manual labourer,” said Shinde in the complainant.

Claiming that Darekar is not a labourer, Shinde added, “He is an Opposition leader in the Legislative Council and is certainly not a labourer. So, this is very serious issue that misleads people. The right of the labourer should not be taken away.”

Gorhe, source said, has asked the commissioner of the cooperative department to submit a “factual report” by examining the allegations.

While the election process of Mumbai District Cooperative Central Bank is underway, Darekar has been elected unopposed as the director. The election of the bank is slated for January 2, 2022. The bank continues to be mired on controversy as the government has started an inquiry into complaints of alleged misappropriation of funds.