Goregaon concert drug deaths: Bombay High Court grants bail to 2 exhibition centre employees

The Bombay High Court directed the applicants to appear before the Vanrai Police station and attend the trial court as and when required, and not to tamper with the evidence. (Express/File pic)

Two months after their arrest, the Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to two employees of NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, accused in connection with the deaths of two management students after an alleged drug overdose during a concert held on April 11.

A single-judge bench of Justice Shyam C Chandak passed an order on the bail application by Balkrishna Kurup, vice-president for Live Events section of NESCO and IP, and Sunny Jain, senior manager for Live Events, who were arrested by the Mumbai Police on April 13. A magistrate had rejected bail to the two men on April 18.

Investigations revealed that the synthetic party drug “ecstasy” was consumed by the deceased students who attended a techno music concert held at the exhibition ground on April 11. The event drew a crowd of nearly 3,000 to 4,000 people, many of whom were college students.