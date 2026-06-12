Two months after their arrest, the Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to two employees of NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, accused in connection with the deaths of two management students after an alleged drug overdose during a concert held on April 11.
A single-judge bench of Justice Shyam C Chandak passed an order on the bail application by Balkrishna Kurup, vice-president for Live Events section of NESCO and IP, and Sunny Jain, senior manager for Live Events, who were arrested by the Mumbai Police on April 13. A magistrate had rejected bail to the two men on April 18.
“Both applications are allowed. The applicants have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with sureties of the same amount,” the judge held. The bench also directed their release on provisional cash bail.
The court also refused the police’s request to grant a stay on the operation of the order.
The court also directed the applicants to attend before the Vanrai Police station and attend the trial court as and when required, and not to tamper with the evidence.
Senior Advocate Girish Godbole for the applicants argued that the two were merely discharging their professional duties and had no involvement in the alleged drug-related activity, and had no role in security arrangements. He also argued that there was no recovery of drugs at the instance of the applicants, and they were also not involved in the distribution or consumption of the contraband, and there was no incriminating evidence against them.
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It was also argued that the law related to the communication of grounds of arrest was not properly followed, and the custodial interrogation of the applicants was no longer required, as they were cooperating with the probe.
On the other hand, Chief Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray for Mumbai Police opposed the bail pleas and argued that an international drug racket was involved in the case and the accused were in connivance with those selling the drugs and had helped them.
The prosecutor claimed that someone selling drugs was given access through bouncers at the venue and that they did not report the matter to the police. However, the applicants argued that the police made the allegation only to oppose the bail pleas, and the accused were neither the organisers nor directly connected with the concert. Their lawyer also said that the event organiser, Akash Samal, too was granted bail.
Apart from Jain, Balkrishna, and Samal, the Vanrai Police had arrested two students and the alleged drug supplier Anand Patel.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More