Goregaon-Mulund Link Road: BMC to hand over 252 flats to project-affected people by the end of this month

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials recently informed that the civic body would hand over 252 flats constructed to rehabilitate project-affected people (PAP) of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) by the end of this month. The BMC is constructing 906 such flats across seven buildings in Kanjurmarg (East) to accommodate such people. Each building will have 23 floors.
The GMLR is an upcoming high-speed corridor connecting Mulund in the eastern suburbs with Goregaon in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The corridor will comprise a series of underground tunnels, bridges, traffic interchanges, and flyovers.
Civic officials stated that a large number of PAPs to be rehabilitated in the first phase resided near the shaft from where the digging for the tunnels will be carried out.
The officials further said that each flat will measure 300 sq ft and contain a living room, a bedroom, and an attached bathroom. The housing complexes will also be equipped with modern-day amenities like a community hall, library, gym, public health centre, and sewage treatment plant (STP).
“The houses are only being handed over to eligible beneficiaries, which means the ones that had legal accommodation falling in the alignment of the road on or before 2000. The beneficiaries have been scrutinised carefully, and on the basis of which accommodation is being given to them,” an official told The Indian Express.
The officials maintained that of the seven buildings that are being constructed for the PAPs, two are already completed, and their completion certificates are currently pending. Meanwhile, the remaining five buildings are in the final phase of construction and are expected to be completed within the next three months. The officials said that once flats are handed over to all beneficiaries, the remaining apartments will be sold through a lottery system.
Construction of underground tunnels to begin in June
Meanwhile, the boring work for the tunnels is supposed to begin in June.
Earlier, in 2025, the BMC imported two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) from Japan, and they are currently being assembled. Civic officials said that since there will be two twin tunnels, they will be using two TBMs for the project, unlike the Mumbai coastal road, in which the twin tunnels were excavated by using a single TBM.
The tunnels will be a key aspect of this project since they will be 6.65 km long. The tunnels will pass below the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and will have a depth of 20 metres to 160 metres.
The overall cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 14,000 crore, while the cost of digging the underground tunnels has been estimated to be Rs 6,600 crore.
