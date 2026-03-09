Goregaon-Mulund Link Road: BMC to hand over 252 flats to project-affected people by the end of this month

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials recently informed that the civic body would hand over 252 flats constructed to rehabilitate project-affected people (PAP) of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) by the end of this month. The BMC is constructing 906 such flats across seven buildings in Kanjurmarg (East) to accommodate such people. Each building will have 23 floors.

The GMLR is an upcoming high-speed corridor connecting Mulund in the eastern suburbs with Goregaon in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The corridor will comprise a series of underground tunnels, bridges, traffic interchanges, and flyovers.

Civic officials stated that a large number of PAPs to be rehabilitated in the first phase resided near the shaft from where the digging for the tunnels will be carried out.