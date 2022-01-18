Mumbai: Leopard sighted in Gokuldham area of Goregaon East

The forest department has urged citizens not to panic after CCTV cameras captured a leopard roaming freely in the Gokuldham area of Mumbai’s Goregaon East. The radio-collared leopard was identified by the forest department and is being monitoring.

Goregaon East is near Aarey Milk Colony, which abuts the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Aarey is one of the dominant habitats of leopards, and at any given time, there are about four to five adult leopards, including a transient population that moves between Aarey and SGNP.

This isn’t the first leopard sighting in the Gokuldham area. Leopards often come to residential areas looking to prey on street dogs.

Following the leopard sighting, residents of the Gokuldham area were urged not to panic. “We have come across a CCTV footage of a leopard roaming in the premises of the building in Gokuldham area in Goregaon East. The animal spotted in the video is one of the radio-collared leopard C33- Delta. The forest department and a team of researchers are continuously monitoring its activity, and there is nothing to panic about at all. The forest department teams have been instructed to do patrolling in the area and also create awareness. We request all to cooperate with the forest department,” said G Mallikarjuna, Director, SGNP.

The C-33 Delta was captured from Aarey Milk Colony in September last year when leopard attacks had increased. Later, the C-33 Delta was radio-collared and released as it was not the leopardess responsible for the attacks on humans.