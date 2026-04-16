Goregaon concert deaths: One more detained; probe widens into drug supply chain

Goregaon concert deaths probe has widened with another detention as Mumbai Police trace the MDMA supply chain and examine links to a broader drug network. (Representative Image)

The Vanrai police have detained one more person in connection with the deaths of two management students after alleged drug overdose during a concert in Goregaon (East) on April 11, even as six to seven police teams probe the case and hunt for others linked to the supply chain.

Police said the bodies of the two students have been handed over to their families. A 24-year-old woman from Lucknow was taken to her hometown for last rites, while the male student from Delhi was cremated in Mumbai.

Both were enrolled at a city business school and stayed at a South Mumbai hostel. A third student who had accompanied them survived and is recovering in a hospital.