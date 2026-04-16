Goregaon concert deaths: One more detained; probe widens into drug supply chain

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The Vanrai police have detained one more person in connection with the deaths of two management students after alleged drug overdose during a concert in Goregaon (East) on April 11, even as six to seven police teams probe the case and hunt for others linked to the supply chain.
Police said the bodies of the two students have been handed over to their families. A 24-year-old woman from Lucknow was taken to her hometown for last rites, while the male student from Delhi was cremated in Mumbai.
Both were enrolled at a city business school and stayed at a South Mumbai hostel. A third student who had accompanied them survived and is recovering in a hospital.
Investigators said the students were part of a group of 20–22 who attended a techno music concert at an exhibition ground in Goregaon East.
Police suspect the students consumed MDMA (ecstasy) pills at the event.
So far, statements of 12 people, including students present at the concert, have been recorded to piece together the sequence of events. A senior officer said videography of the post-mortem was conducted and viscera samples have been preserved and sent for forensic analysis.
Police said the drug trail has led to a suspected peddler, Anand Patel from Kalyan, who allegedly supplied the pills to a student a day before the event, who then distributed them among classmates.
Six people have been arrested so far, including two students, event organiser Akash Samal, NESCO employees Samir Jain alias Sani and Kurup Balkrishna, and alleged supplier Anand Patel. All have been remanded in police custody till April 16.
Meanwhile in a parallel development, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Crime Branch arrested a suspected drug supplier from Sakinaka on Wednesday and seized 200 MDMA pills worth Rs 26 lakh.
The accused identified as Irfan Ali Ansari (40), was earlier arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2021 with 50 ecstasy pills and had spent nearly four years in jail before being released on bail last year. Police suspect he resumed drug supply operations after his release.
Officials said Ansari is being questioned to ascertain any links to the Goregaon concert case.
“As of now, no direct connection has been established, but the probe is ongoing,” an officer said.
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