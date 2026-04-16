Goregaon concert drug case: Seventh accused held, police trace wider network

The Vanrai police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old college student from South Mumbai, taking the total number of accused to seven in the case involving the death of two management students following an alleged drug overdose at a concert in Goregaon.
The accused, identified as Vineet Gerelani, is suspected to have been involved in drug peddling and was present at the event held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre along with other wanted suspects.
Investigators said a forensic examination of Gerelani’s phone revealed alleged drug-related communication with multiple contacts through Snapchat. Police also found UPI transactions linked to a co-accused who is currently absconding. His location data placed him at the concert venue on April 11, while call records showed he was in frequent contact with other suspects.
“The chats indicate his involvement in large-scale supply of contraband,” a police officer said, citing details from the remand note.
Gerelani was produced before a local court along with six previously arrested accused, whose police custody had ended on Thursday. The court remanded all seven to police custody till April 18.
Those arrested earlier include two classmates of the deceased, event organiser Akash Samal, NESCO employees Samir Jain alias Sani and Kurup Balkrishna, and alleged supplier Anand Patel from Kalyan. Police said the investigation has traced the suspected drug supply to Patel, who allegedly supplied MDMA pills to a student a day before the event, after which the drugs were reportedly distributed among classmates attending the concert.
Officials are now examining Gerelani’s financial records and call data to identify the source of the drugs and trace buyers, while continuing efforts to locate other suspects linked to the supply chain.
Story continues below this ad
The case relates to the deaths of two management students who were part of a group of around 20–22 people attending a techno music concert. Police suspect the students consumed MDMA (ecstasy) during the event. Both victims were enrolled at a city business school and lived in a South Mumbai hostel. A third student who accompanied them survived and is currently recovering in hospital.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More