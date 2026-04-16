Goregaon concert drug case: Seventh accused held, police trace wider network

The case relates to the deaths of two management students who were part of a group of around 20–22 people attending a techno music concert. (Credits: Pexels)

The Vanrai police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old college student from South Mumbai, taking the total number of accused to seven in the case involving the death of two management students following an alleged drug overdose at a concert in Goregaon.

The accused, identified as Vineet Gerelani, is suspected to have been involved in drug peddling and was present at the event held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre along with other wanted suspects.

Investigators said a forensic examination of Gerelani’s phone revealed alleged drug-related communication with multiple contacts through Snapchat. Police also found UPI transactions linked to a co-accused who is currently absconding. His location data placed him at the concert venue on April 11, while call records showed he was in frequent contact with other suspects.