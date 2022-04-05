Gorakhpur temple attack: UP ATS team reaches Navi Mumbai house where accused lived till 2020

A team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday visited a building in Navi Mumbai where Ahmed Abbasi (29), who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for an attack on two police constables at a Gorakhpur temple, resided with his family till 2020. The ATS also visited IIT Bombay where Abbasi studied chemical engineering in order to collect background information on him.

Senior inspector of the NRI police station Ravindra Patil said, “Till 2020, Abbasi resided in the residential society located at Sector 50 in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai. He would frequently make trips to Jamnagar in Gujarat where he worked for some time before he quit the job. Later, they moved to Uttar Pradesh but did not sell the house but had rented it out. The tenants told us that Abbasi had recently asked them to vacate the house.”

Another officer said that based on the statements of some of the neighbours of the building where Abbasi resided it has come to light that he did not interact a lot with the others. The official added Abbasi’s father had retired as an assistant general manager at a multinational conglomerate.

He further said, “Abbasi had completed chemical engineering from IIT and a team from the UP ATS had gone to IIT Bombay campus located in Powai to get some information about his background.”

Abbasi was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police Sunday after he attacked two constables posted at the temple with a “sharp-edged weapon” while raising religious slogans. Family members of Abbasi said that his wife had left him a few months back and that he was suffering from depression since 2017.