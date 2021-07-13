Gopinath Munde was my leader, now it is Pankaja, says Union Minister Bhagwat Karad

Bhagwat Karad takes charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. (Twitter/@DrBhagwatKarad)

The newly sworn-in Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad met BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde in New Delhi on Sunday and sought her wishes even as his ascent triggered Munde followers to resign collectively from various local bodies in Maharashtra districts.

Karad recalled his association with the late Gopinath Munde, the father of Pankaja Munde. “I met Pankaja Munde in Delhi. I remembered my association with late Gopinath Munde who was my leader and now it is Pankaja Munde. She also gave me good wishes,” he tweeted.

Pankaja Munde was in New Delhi to attend a meeting convened by the national leadership.

Karad’s entry into the union cabinet and the non-inclusion of Pankaja’s sister and two-term MP Pritam Munde had led to nearly 110 Munde followers resigning from many local bodies in Beed and Ahmednagar districts over the last few days. The Munde supporters see Karad’s rise as a move to undermine their leaders in the Marathwada region.