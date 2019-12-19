Goodwin Jewellers owners have properties worth Rs 50 crore in Kerala, other states: EOW

On December 13, the EOW had arrested the owners, brothers A M Sudheeshkumar and A M Sunilkumar, outside a Thane court, where they allegedly planned to surrender. (Express File Photo) On December 13, the EOW had arrested the owners, brothers A M Sudheeshkumar and A M Sunilkumar, outside a Thane court, where they allegedly planned to surrender. (Express File Photo)

AMID SEALING 26 properties belonging to the owners of Goodwin Jewellers, the Thane Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has claimed that the accused owned properties worth Rs 50 crore in Kerala and other states.

On December 13, the EOW had arrested the owners, brothers A M Sudheeshkumar and A M Sunilkumar, outside a Thane court, where they allegedly planned to surrender. Several cases have been filed against them in Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Mumbai, Pune and other regions for allegedly cheating customers to the tune of Rs 25 crore.

On December 17, the Thane EOW shared information with other police stations regarding progress in the case. A senior officer said, “We had all been asked to report on the matter. All teams are working together as similar cases have been registered in various police stations.”

“The accused own properties worth over Rs 50 crore. They have nine bank accounts and several houses in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh… They had to approach the court, as we had sealed their accounts,” the officer added.

The two brothers are among the six persons who have been booked. The first case was registered at Dombivali in November, after 22 showrooms were shut without informing the depositors and customers who had invested in several gold buying and money back schemes. “The brothers shut the shops as they were facing financial losses. They cheated the people by taking money and not delivering on the schemes,” the officer said.

