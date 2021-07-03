Goods carrier and public transport get extention for licence renewal till Sept 30

Updated: July 3, 2021 2:45:55 pm
Maharashtra government has already given an extension to domestic goods carriers and public transport buses till September 30 for the renewal of their documents. There would be no harassment by police for the non-renewal of the documents till extended date, minister of state for home and transport Satej Patil said on Saturday.
“The goods carrier transporters and public transport buses have been given an extension till September 30, 2021 for the renewal of their lapse documents. Police personnel through their department heads have been directed to consider the extension given for the renewal while examining the documents,” Patil said.
The police department will ensure that the examination of the documents does not lead to the harassment of these transporters.”
