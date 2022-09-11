scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Gold worth Rs 5.4 crore seized from belt of Sudanese passenger at Mumbai airport, 6 arrested

According to the customs, a group of six passengers, who had taken a flight from Dubai, were alleged to have created commotion to help the accused escape but were overpowered.

The official said that on being questioned, the accused said that they are part of a group involved in gold smuggling. Following this, the six were placed under arrest by Customs officials while six others, who also tried to interfere, were deported from India. (Representational)

The Mumbai airport customs seized Sunday 12 kg gold valued at Rs 5.38 crore from a specially designed belt worn by a Sudanese passenger, said officials.

According to the customs, a group of six passengers, who had taken a flight from Dubai, were alleged to have created commotion to help the accused escape but were overpowered. The officials said that it was a regular tactic to divert the attention of customs authorities while one member of the gang tries to smuggle contraband past the red channel.

The alert customs officials, however, checked the accused Hassan Ali passing through the red channel and found the 12 kg gold hidden in a belt. An official said: “The said recovered goods were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. We have booked a case of smuggling of gold in this respect.”

The official said that on being questioned, the accused said that they are part of a group involved in gold smuggling. Following this, the six were placed under arrest by Customs officials while six others, who also tried to interfere, were deported from India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

Advocate Prabhakar Tripathi, who appeared for the accused in the court, argued that the gold recovery shown in the case was found in the toilet of the airport in the arrival hall. He argued that merely on suspicion that the Sudanese had arrived at the airport at the same time, six innocent persons were arrested and kept in custody though nothing has been recovered from them.

More from Mumbai

“The customs department has failed to trace the original culprit and cooked up a case to arrest six innocent persons. Other six Sudanese were not allowed to enter India and the customs department has deported them,” he argued further.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 06:03:06 pm
Next Story

Resign and face elections: Aaditya Thackeray tells Eknath Shinde camp

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Premium
Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour
Express Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour

Premium
Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry
Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

The British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
ICYMI

The British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement