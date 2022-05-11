Gold smuggling bids foiled with back-to-back seizures at Lucknow, Mumbai airports

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled attempts of organised gold smuggling though air route by effecting two successive seizures in Lucknow and Mumbai last week, both of which saw employment of a common method of concealment of gold inside electronic objects, officials said.

On receiving intelligence, officers of DRI on May 6 inspected a consignment, which had arrived from Dubai at Air Cargo Complex, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

In the import documents, the item was declared as “sectional & drum type drain cleaning machines”, but on careful examination, 5.8 kg gold valued at Rs 3.10 crore in disc form was found concealed inside two motor rotors of the machine imported in the said consignment.

The importer was traced to south Mumbai and was arrested.

This seizure was on the heels of another seizure made by DRI officers in Lucknow a day earlier, on May 5 .