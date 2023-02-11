Gold-plated teeth lead to arrest of cheating case accused after 16 yrs

Pravin Jadeja’s two gold-plated teeth ended his 16-year-long run as an absconding fugitive, with the RAK Marg police in Sewri finally arresting the 38-year-old in a cheating case, which was registered against him in 2007.

To avoid being caught, the accused had been living under a new identity. He even shifted his base from Mumbai to Kachchh in Gujarat, said police.

According to police, Jadeja was working as a salesman for a cloth merchant in Parel in 2007. On July 28 that year, as one of the cloth merchant’s trusted employees was absent, he sent Jadeja to collect Rs 40,000 from his client at the cloth market in Sewri. “Jadeja had then made up a story about being robbed by two men inside a public toilet. The cloth merchant had lodged a police complaint. After ascertaining Jadeja’s role in the case, he was arrested the same day,” said an officer from the RAK Marg police station.

Jadeja managed to get bail after three days, following which he is believed to have escaped to Kachchh. After he failed to appear before court during the hearings, Jadeja was declared a proclaimed offender.

Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Lamkhade said, “As part of a special drive, Mumbai Police has been trying to trace these absconders… we started looking for Jadeja again one month ago.”

“We started inquiring about him in Parel area, as he worked there. But we did not get any leads,” said an officer, adding, “Later, in the arrest form, we noticed that he has two prosthetic teeth coated with gold, and we started looking for leads based on that distinct feature.”

During the investigation, when police officials inquired with the complainant and Jadeja’s former co-workers, they came to know that he was from Sabhrai village at Mandvi Taluka in Kachchh. “Through our informer, we started looking for him in that village. We had sent a message to our informers that we are looking for Pravin Jadeja, who has two gold-plated teeth, following which we were told that there are many Pravin Jadejas but nobody has gold-plated teeth,” said an officer.

The investigator, however, received information that there was one resident of the village who has two gold-plated teeth, but his name was Pradeepsinh Jadega. Police managed to get his picture through their informers and thus identified Jadega as the absconding fugitive. Police officials then posed as LIC agents and contacted him.

“We called and told him that the policy of Pravin Jadeja is maturing and requested him to come to Sewri area to collect the money,” said an officer. As soon as he came to Sewri on Thursday, Jadeja was taken into custody.

“We confirmed his identity with the complainant and his former co-workers, after which he was placed under arrest,” said an officer.