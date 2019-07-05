Gold heist in Mumbai: Man held from UP

A 25-year-old man man has been arrested in connection with a Rs 6.6-crore gold heist that took place at Zaveri Bazaar last month. Dharmendra Parmar alias Alok (25), the brother of the main accused, was arrested from UP earlier this week with 13 kg gold worth Rs 4.5 crore.

The police are on the lookout for two others, including the main accused, who worked as a loader in Zaveri Bazaar and had allegedly hatched the conspiracy. “The loader had walked out with the 200 gold bars while unloading gold bars at a bank vault,” said an officer.

The police found that the main accused had handed over the bag containing the gold to another person and fled. “We found that bag was with Dharmendra Parmar. We tracked him down to his village in UP. He is in police custody till Saturday,” the officer said.

Parmar told the police his younger brother told them that he handled gold biscuits worth crores in Zaveri Bazaar and they could easily flee with it. Accordingly, he fled with 200 gold bars and handed the same to Parmar and another friend waiting nearby.

Two doctors arrested

Thane: Two doctors were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly selling fake certificates and degrees in Thane. The matter came to light when one of their customers, a doctor, was arrested after Shilphata resident Ankit Patil (24) died in Mumbra on April 22. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Farhan Shaikh (36) and Mohammad Abdul Rehman Khan (36). ENS